Donald Trump Dumps on ‘Pompous Ass’ Mitt Romney

President Donald Trump ridiculed Sen. Mitt Romney as an “ass” on Saturday after the failed Republican presidential candidate criticized him.

“Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Trump recalled that Romney begged him to appoint him as Secretary of State and later begged him for a campaign endorsement when he was running for Senate.

In recent weeks, Romney has vocally expressed his concern about Trump’s public call for China and Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for corruption. – READ MORE