Donald Trump Donates Quarterly Salary to Repair National Monuments

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would donate his salary for this financial quarter to the National Park Service for the restoration of America’s national monuments.

The president announced the news on Twitter, together with an image of the $100,000 check.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000!” Trump wrote.

“It is my honor to give $100,000 to the National Park Service to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments,” Trump wrote. “So important to our American History! Thank You!!” – READ MORE

