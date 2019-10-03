Donald Trump: Democrats Wasting Time on ‘BULLSH*T’ Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump criticized congressional Democrats on Wednesday for focusing on his impeachment rather than positive legislation for the country.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306” Trump wrote, recalling his electoral college victory. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Trump expressed his anger after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) held a press conference to update the public about their impeachment inquiry.

Earlier in the day, Trump ripped the Democrats as “do-nothing Democrats” sharing the hashtag #DONOTHINGDEMS on Twitter to emphasize his point. – READ MORE