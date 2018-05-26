True Pundit

Donald Trump: Democrats ‘Rooting Against’ United States in North Korea Negotiations

President Donald J. Trump Reacted Friday To The Ongoing Commentary From Democrats Critical Of His Decision To Cancel The Meeting With North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi described Kim Jong-un as “the big winner” out of the deal, describing Trump’s letter canceling the meeting as “chummy” and “palsy-walsy.” – READ MORE

President Donald J. Trump reacted to the ongoing commentary from Democrats critical of his decision to cancel the meeting with dictator Kim Jong-un.

