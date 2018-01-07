Donald Trump Defends Mental Health: I Am a ‘Smart’ and ‘Very Stable Genius’

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump, 71, sent the tweets from the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, where he discussed a legislative agenda for the year with Republican congressional leaders and many Cabinet secretaries.

Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury – Inside the Trump White House,” portrays Trump as unfocused, unprepared and petty while presiding over a chaotic White House.

Trump, answering questions from reporters at Camp David after the meeting, called Wolff a “fraud” and said the book is “a complete work of fiction.”

“I think it’s a disgrace,” he said. (REUTERS)