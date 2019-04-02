Donald Trump Defends Border Closure Option: Security ‘More Important’ than Trade

President Donald Trump on Tuesday acknowledged that closing the Southern border would negatively affect trade but said he is willing to do it anyway for security reasons.

“Sure, it’s going to have a negative effect on the economy… but to me, trading is very important, the borders are very important, but security is what is most important,” he told reporters at the White House. “Let me just give you a little secret. Security is more important to me than trade. So we’re going to have a strong border or we’re going to have a closed border.”

The president commented on the possible action during a White House meeting with the Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO.

Trump urged Democrats to negotiate a deal to help fix the crisis on the border and demanded Mexico do more to stop migrants from approaching the United States border.

But he also demonstrated his willingness to close the border or large sections of the border, noting that there are many people urging him to do so. – READ MORE