Donald Trump: Criminals Using Children to Enter the United States

Posted on by
President Donald Trump Reminded Critics Of His Tough Immigration Policy On Monday That Criminals Were Using Children To Cross The Southern Border.

“CHANGE THE LAWS!” he wrote in all-caps. “It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump reminded critics of his tough immigration policy that criminals were using children to cross the Southern border.

