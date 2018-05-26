True Pundit

Donald Trump: ‘Corrupt’ Media Hates ‘Spygate’ Story

President Donald J. Trump Ridiculed The Establishment Media For Ignoring The Story About An Fbi Informant Deployed To Spy On His Presidential Campaign In 2016.

“The corrupt Mainstream Media hates this monster story!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The president quoted Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway who described the informant as a “spy” who was “spying” on the Trump campaign, despite protests from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper about the use of the term “spy.”- READ MORE

President Donald J. Trump ridiculed the establishment media for ignoring the story about an FBI informant deployed to spy on his presidential campaign in 2016.

