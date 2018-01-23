Donald Trump Celebrates Democrat Cave: No DACA Deal Unless ‘Good for Our Country’

President Donald Trump celebrated the decision by Democrats in the Senate to end the government shutdown and pass a continuing resolution to fund the government.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are now willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders, and insurance for vulnerable children,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

Trump said that now the government was reopened he would continue working for an immigration bill, but only if Democrats agreed to his terms.

“We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country,” he said. – READ MORE

Eighty-one senators voted to reopen the federal government Monday afternoon, handing President Trump and the Republicans a big win. Democrats in the Senate let the government shut down the over Republicans not including permanent legalization for illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors in a spending bill.

The government shutdown withheld payment for armed service members and military families whose sons or daughters died in combat. The blame for the shutdown was swiftly turning on the Democrats, and their leaders agreed to a deal to open the government on Monday

However, eighteen senators voted to continue to keep the government closed. A large portion of that group has 2020 aspirations. Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren all voted to continue the shutdown. The odds-makers all list the above democrats as favorites to run in 2020. – READ MORE

Liberal activists and organizations affiliated with the progressive movement castigated Senate Democrats on Monday after they struck a deal with Republican lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Three days after the government shut down at midnight on Friday when all but five Senate Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill, the Senate voted to advance legislation to fund the government for three weeks. The chamber voted 81 to 18 to clear a key procedural hurdle for the stopgap measure.

ACLU Rips Dem Cave-In … ACLU Comment on Vote to Reopen Government https://t.co/4nW9WylOCx via @aclu — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) January 22, 2018

Our elected leaders need to stand up to chaos & cruelty of Trump & ruthless tactics of Congressional Republicans, not encourage racist, lying bully of a President. Today, the bully won. #TrumpShutdown — Reform Immigration FOR America (@RI4A) January 22, 2018

Dear Democrats, We don't want your empty platitudes, we want you to stand up to the GOP and protect DREAMers from deportation. –The American Public. #TrumpShutdown — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 22, 2018

Senate Democrats are accepting the word of a man and a party that have repeatedly broken their promises to the American people. Over 2,000 #DACA recipients will lose their status while waiting until February 8th. Why should we trust Mitch McConnell? https://t.co/fEHjYkE9Oe — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) January 22, 2018

This is all bullshit. Don't believe a single word coming out of a Democrat right now. They are liars. — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) January 22, 2018

We now await Democrats’ spin about how this isn’t a cave — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 22, 2018

