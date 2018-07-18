Donald Trump Calls on DNC to Hand Over Email Server

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire asked Trump if he believed U.S. intelligence agencies that say Russia interfered in the election or Putin’s assertion that Russia did not and if he would denounce that interference and tell Putin to never do it again.

“I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be [Russia]. But I really do want to see the server,” he said.

The DNC refused to turn over its server to authorities, and, instead, had a private company, Crowdstrike, examine it for forensic evidence. Crowdstrike attributed the hacking to two Russian groups, Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear.

Trump also said he wanted to see the House Democratic Caucus server handled by former DNC chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s former IT aide, Imran Awan, who went missing.

“What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They’re missing. Where are they?” he asked.

“Thirty-three thousand emails gone — just gone. I think in Russia they wouldn’t be gone so easily. I think it’s a disgrace that we can’t get Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 e-mails,” he said. – READ MORE

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein confirmed that the DNC server was never actually hacked.

Rather, the emails were obtained through a “spear phishing” email scam which THOUSANDS of others, including Republicans fell for.

BREAKING: DNC server was never actually "hacked" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

BREAKING: Rosenstein just confirmed emails obtained through “spearfishing” email scam, which thousands of people including Republicans fell for. No wonder the DNC server was never examined by FBI. It was never actually hacked. This was a monumental lie by the Clinton campaign — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 13, 2018

“The defendants used two techniques to steal information. First they used a scheme known as spear phishing, which involves sending misleading emails and tricking the users of disclosing their passwords and security information,” Rosenstein said.

“Secondly, the defendants hacked into computer networks and installed malicious software and allowed them to spy on users,” Rosenstein continued.

The computer networks Rosenstein was referring to was a Congressional campaign, not the DNC server.- READ MORE

