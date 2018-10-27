    True Pundit

    Donald Trump: ‘Bomb’ Media Coverage Slowing Republican Midterm Momentum

    President Donald Trump Griped About The Media Focusing On The Bomb Scares Targeted At Prominent Democrats On Friday, Suggesting It Was Hurting Republican Chances In The Midterms.

    “Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows.” Trump wrote on Twitter.

    News coverage of the suspicious packages sent to prominent Trump critics continued to dominate as authorities discovered additional packages addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and actor Robert DeNiro.- READ MORE

