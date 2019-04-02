Donald Trump Blasts Puerto Rico Officials for Wasting Billions in Disaster Funds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his administration’s response to the hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico, accusing local officials of wasting billions of dollars.

“Puerto Rico got 91 Billion Dollars for the hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane before, & all their local politicians do is complain & ask for more money,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Democrats today killed a Bill that would have provided great relief to Farmers and yet more money to Puerto Rico despite the fact that Puerto Rico has already been scheduled to receive more hurricane relief funding than any “place” in history. The people of Puerto Rico….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….are GREAT, but the politicians are incompetent or corrupt. Puerto Rico got far more money than Texas & Florida combined, yet their government can’t do anything right, the place is a mess – nothing works. FEMA & the Military worked emergency miracles, but politicians like….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….the crazed and incompetent Mayor of San Juan have done such a poor job of bringing the Island back to health. 91 Billion Dollars to Puerto Rico, and now the Dems want to give them more, taking dollars away from our Farmers and so many others. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

Puerto Rico got 91 Billion Dollars for the hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane before, & all their local politicians do is complain & ask for more money. The pols are grossly incompetent, spend the money foolishly or corruptly, & only take from USA…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

….The best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico is President Donald J. Trump. So many wonderful people, but with such bad Island leadership and with so much money wasted. Cannot continue to hurt our Farmers and States with these massive payments, and so little appreciation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2019

The president expressed his frustration that a Senate bill to provide relief to farmers and send additional money to Puerto Rico failed to pass in the Senate.

The Republican bill provided $13 billion in aid, including money for victims of the flooding in the midwest and $600 million for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program. But Democrats voted against that bill, favoring a $14.2 billion aid bill including $703 million for Medicaid and food stamps in Puerto Rico. – READ MORE