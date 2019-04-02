Donald Trump Blasts Puerto Rico Officials for Wasting Billions in Disaster Funds

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his administration’s response to the hurricane disaster in Puerto Rico, accusing local officials of wasting billions of dollars.
“Puerto Rico got 91 Billion Dollars for the hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane before, & all their local politicians do is complain & ask for more money,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
The president expressed his frustration that a Senate bill to provide relief to farmers and send additional money to Puerto Rico failed to pass in the Senate.
The Republican bill provided $13 billion in aid, including money for victims of the flooding in the midwest and $600 million for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program. But Democrats voted against that bill, favoring a $14.2 billion aid bill including $703 million for Medicaid and food stamps in Puerto Rico. – READ MORE