Donald Trump blasts Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, says they ‘loved Harvey Weinstein’

One day after disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on rape charges, President Donald Trump spoke out to remind the world that the former movie mogul was once a close personal friend of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

“The people who liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him, loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him,” Trump said during a press conference in India on Tuesday after being asked about Weinstein by Daily Mail.

“I was never a fan of Harvey, as you know,” Trump continued. “He was a person I didn’t like. I knew him because he was in New York.”

Trump went on to say that Weinstein gave a “tremendous amounts” to Democrats, adding, “My question is will they return the money?”

The president described Weinstein’s conviction as a “great victory” for women that “sends a very strong message” for the #MeToo movement.

“I think from the point of view of women, it is a great day, a great victory,” Trump said. – READ MORE

