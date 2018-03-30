True Pundit

Business Politics

Donald Trump Blasts Amazon for Putting Retailers Out of Business

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump shared his opinion about Amazon.com, criticizing them for hurting retail businesses.

“Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The president made his remarks after an Axios report highlighted his personal animosity toward the company. Amazon’s stock closed down 4.4 percent the same day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Donald Trump Blasts Amazon for Putting Retailers Out of Business
Donald Trump Blasts Amazon for Putting Retailers Out of Business

President Donald Trump shared his opinion about Amazon.com, criticizing them for hurting retail businesses.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: