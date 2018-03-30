Donald Trump Blasts Amazon for Putting Retailers Out of Business

President Donald Trump shared his opinion about Amazon.com, criticizing them for hurting retail businesses.

“Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018

The president made his remarks after an Axios report highlighted his personal animosity toward the company. Amazon’s stock closed down 4.4 percent the same day. – READ MORE

