Donald Trump attacks Spike Lee over ‘racist hit’ during Oscars acceptance speech

President Trump on Monday blasted Spike Lee after the legendary director took a shot at him during his Oscars acceptance speech.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump tweeted.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Lee, after winning Best-Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” on Sunday night urged viewers to make the “moral choice” in the 2020 presidential race, as Trump seeks re-election.

“When we regain our humanity it will be a powerful moment,” the “Do The Right Thing” director read from his notes. – READ MORE