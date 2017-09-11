Donald Trump at Camp David: ‘We’re Not Playing Politics, We’re Doing What’s Right’

President Donald Trump met with cabinet members in Camp David to discuss the administration’s progress and challenges facing the United States including the threat posed by hurricanes.

“We’re not playing politics, we’re just doing what’s right,” Trump said. “I tell that to everybody at this table, do what’s right, don’t play politics.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sat on Trump’s right while Defense Secretary James Mattis sat on Trump’s left.

The president made remarks after Vice President Mike Pence held an opening prayer prior to the meeting.