    Donald Trump Approval Ratings with Blacks Hits 31% — Up 13 Points in One Year

    President Trump’s approval rating with African Americans hit 31% on Monday.

    The president’s approval is up 13 points since last year at this time.

    In the last ten presidential election cycles the highest black vote share for a Republican was 12% for Bob Dole in 1996- READ MORE

    Trump recently threw his full support behind Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James. He’s a West Point graduate and U.S. Army combat veteran who’s running in Tuesday’s Michigan primary to win the Republican nomination for Senate. His opponent is Sandy Pensler, a man the Detroit News describes as an “Ivy League professor turned businessman.”

    Oh, James happens to be black and his opponent, Pensler, happens to be white.

    That shouldn’t matter, but it clearly does to the far-left media, so let’s throw that caveat in there.

    Trump described James as “a potential Republican Star,” a far cry from any sort of derogatory racial epithet.

    Of course, Trump didn’t just praise James. He also took a shot at “the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow.” That shouldn’t surprise anyone either.- READ MORE

