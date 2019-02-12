Donald Trump Approval Rating at 52 Percent; 9-Point Jump in 10 Days

President Donald Trump Received An Approval Rating Jump In The Week Following His State Of The Union Address.

Rasmussen reports that the president’s approval rating is now at 52 percent, a nine-point jump in just ten days.

Trump’s approval rating hit a low of 43 percent at the end of January, but strong jobs numbers released in February and a successful State of the Union address appear to have had an effect on his approval numbers.

The last time that Trump earned a 52 percent approval rating from Rasmussen was in March 2017.. – READ MORE