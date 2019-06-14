Donald Trump Announces Tom Homan as ‘Border Czar’

President Donald Trump announced Friday that former Acting Director of ICE Tom Homan would be the new immigration czar for his administration.

Trump broke the news during a morning phone conversation with Fox and Friends.

The president said that Homan would take a “border czar” position and would report directly to him.

“He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved with the border, he’ll be reporting directly to me, he’ll be probably be working out of the White House but probably spending a lot of time at the border,” Trump said. “He’s a good man. Done a good job.”

Homan served as the acting director of ICE in the Trump administration in 2017 before he joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in August 2018.


