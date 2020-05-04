Don Lemon’s DISGUSTING Personal Attack on President Donald Trump (VIDEO)

On Sunday night, CNN’s Don Lemon ended a diatribe against President Donald Trump by asking the president, “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” He suggested Obama is smarter than Trump, didn’t need his father’s help, and has a more accomplished and attractive wife. Oh, and he suggested the real reason may just be that Trump is racist.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon asked. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know. What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished? That he pumped you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

This shameless insult came after five minutes of a diatribe against the president, slamming him as heartless and ineffective during the coronavirus crisis.

