Don Lemon’s Anti-Trump Rant Takes Swing At Melania, Compares To Michelle Obama

Share:

On Sunday night, left-wing CNN host Don Lemon accused President Donald Trump of being negatively obsessed with former President Barack Obama for a host of reasons, including Obama having a “more accomplished” wife and being “better looking.”

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon started in on the rant on CNN airwaves. “Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need daddy’s help?”

“Wife is more accomplished?” Lemon continued, pitting former First Lady Michelle Obama and current First Lady Melania Trump against one another. “Better looking?”

“I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him?” Lemon said. “That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.