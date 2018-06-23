Don Lemon To Colbert: Border Policy About Whites ‘Losing Their Privilege’ (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Don Lemon once again threw off all pretense of journalistic integrity during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” in which the two public figures discussed the issues surrounding the border.

The two left-wing media personalities agreed that the immigration debate has a “racial component,” which prompted Lemon to present what he believes is truly driving the immigration debate: white people’s fear of “losing their privilege.”

As reported by Newsbusters, Colbert and Lemon had no problem blaming the situation on those ignorant white citizens living in border states. – READ MORE

