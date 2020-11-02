Don Lemon Says He ‘Had To Really Get Rid of’ a Lot of Friends Who Are Trump Supporters (VIDEO)

CNN’s Don Lemon is sharing that he had to “really get rid of” a lot of his friends who were supporters of President Donald Trump.

Lemon said to CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday night, “I have many people who I love in my life…There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to this issue.”

CNN’s @donlemon: “I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to . If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020

He said those friends he “got rid of” used “every single talking point they heard on state TV” and from the president, “they repeat it and are blinded by it.”

“So here’s the thing, I had to get rid of them because they are too far gone,” Lemon continued. “I try and I try and I try, they’ll say something really stupid and I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information and they still repeat those talking points.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --