Don Lemon responds to Trump attack on LeBron: ‘Who’s the real dummy?’

CNN host Don Lemon fired back at President Trump on Saturday after the president sent a tweet attacking Lemon and questioning the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James, whom the CNN host interviewed this week.

Lemon pointed out James’s recent decision to open a school in Ohio for at-risk third- and fourth-graders as evidence that the NBA star was no “dummy” after Trump wrote Friday that Lemon had managed to make James look intelligent, which he said wasn’t “easy to do.”

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages?” Lemon tweeted Saturday, including the hashtag “Be Best” used by first lady Melania Trump on her anti-bullying campaign.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Trump insulted James over Twitter and appeared to reference former NBA star Michael Jordan in a tweet late Friday after James appeared on Lemon’s show earlier in the week and denounced what he said was the president’s use of sports to divide the country. – READ MORE

