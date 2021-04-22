Don Lemon Promotes His Own Book As A Recommendation For White People

CNN Host Don Lemon suggested his own book on Wednesday as a way for white people to learn about grace and accountability in the battle against racism.

“I would recommend a book that comes after that, by this author Don Lemon who says this is the fire that we are in that also talks about accountability and grace at the same time,” Lemon said on CNN’s “New Day.” Lemon’s comment was in response to a Tuesday Las Vegas Raiders tweet saying “I can breathe 4-20-21,” which was posted shortly after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unintentional murder in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody in May after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, video footage of the incident shows. Philonise, Floyd’s brother, said Monday that “today we are able to breathe again,” after Chauvin’s guilty verdict, ESPN reported.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN that the tweet was inspired by Floyd’s brother’s statement. The team received criticism for the tweet, but Davis said the tweet will not be removed as it has been public for a prolonged period, according to the Associated Press.

“I felt that was a powerful statement,” Davis told ESPN. “Today was a day where I can breathe, and we can all breathe again because justice was served.”

WATCH:

<VIDEO>