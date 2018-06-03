Don Lemon on Record Job Numbers for Blacks: ‘What’s Full Employment Without Full Respect?’

Cnn Anchor Don Lemon Suggested On Friday Evening That The Record-low Unemployment Rate For Black Americans Does Not Mean A Thing So Long As Black Americans Still Do Not Have “full Respect” During President Donald Trump’s Presidency.

“There’s no question today’s job report is good news, including the news that we’re as closest we’ve ever been to full employment in the black community,” Lemon conceded before asking, “But what’s full employment without full respect?”

As Breitbart News noted, the unemployment rate for black Americans dropped from the previous record low of 6.6% in April to 5.9% in May, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report that was published on Friday. – READ MORE

