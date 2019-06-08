Don Lemon of CNN Hints He May Move On, Blames Trump

Speaking at a conference on Thursday, CNN personality Don Lemon openly wondered how long he could continue in his current job, blaming supporters of President Donald Trump for a toxic political environment.

Because, you know, the current political climate had nothing to do with eight years of Barack Obama, his supporters, and the media declaring that all conservatives with different viewpoints have to be racist.

Nope. It’s all Trump’s fault.

Lemon, whom Trump has labeled the “dumbest man on television,” said the president’s mean words “take a toll on me, on my privacy and safety and security, and the safety and security of my family.”

“I don’t know if it’s worth this level of toxicity,” he told the crowd at the Financial Times’ Future of News conference in New York City. “I’m 10 years older than when he rode down the escalator in July 2015,” Lemon then joked. – READ MORE