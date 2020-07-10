Don Lemon: Jesus Christ ‘Admittedly Was Not Perfect When He Was Here’ (VIDEO)

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe, if that’s who you believe in, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.” Prominent leftists don’t understand even the most basic aspects of the most basic things we believe. pic.twitter.com/QzwjNJC4O8 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 9, 2020

Don Lemon claimed Jesus Christ “admittedly was not perfect” when he was on earth, prompting ridicule from some who accused the CNN host of being ignorant of the basic tenets of Christianity.

During a discussion about the shortcomings of the Founding Fathers on Monday night with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo, Lemon said, “Here’s the thing: Jesus Christ — if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ — admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth.”

As Cuomo nodded approvingly, Lemon continued, “So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves, and in the Constitution — the original one — they didn’t want, they put slavery in there, that slavery should be abolished because it was the way the king wanted. And then the Congress said, ‘No way!’” – READ MORE

