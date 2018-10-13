Don Lemon Explodes Over Kanye White House Visit: ‘What I Saw Was a Minstrel Show’

Don Lemon, host of “CNN Tonight” on that network, just can’t wrap his head around rapper and entertainer’s Kanye West’s visit to the White House on Thursday, claiming that West put on a “minstrel show” during his visit, as Townhall reported.

Panel moderator Wolf Blitzer showed a clip of West at the White House pointing to the president and saying emphatically, “If he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president — we have to make our core be empowered, we have to bring jobs into America.”

“I have no animosity for Kanye West,” Lemon said. “I’m just going to be honest and I may get in a lot of trouble for it. I actually feel bad for him. What I saw was a minstrel show today.”

He added, “Him in front of all these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans, because every one of them is sitting either at home or with their phones, watching this, cringing.”- READ MORE