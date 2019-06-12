Don Lemon: CNN Does Not Hate Trump or Favor Democrats (VIDEO)

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday attempted to bat down the notion that CNN has bias against President Donald Trump, adding they do not favor Democrats.

CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta sat down with Lemon to discuss his new book, The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America, and the news network’s coverage of the Trump administration.

"For all those people who say, 'Oh the press, CNN, hates Trump and CNN loves the Democrats,' I watched Manu Raju with Nancy Pelosi, who clearly did not want to answer Manu's questions today even in her body language and you know what? He persisted and he asked her the tough questions anyway," Lemon said.


