Don Lemon claims President Trump is about to start a ‘civil war’

CNN anchor Don Lemon claimed President Trump is stoking fear from violent left-wing riots as a means to instigate a new “civil war” in this nation.

Lemon made the assertion during a conversation with colleague Chris Cuomo.

“Fear is a good motivating factor, this president knows it,” he said. “But this is the dangerous thing: In exploiting people’s fear and anxiety, what he’s doing is possibly going to cause a civil war in this country, and I don’t necessarily mean a violent one.”

Well, of course you do, Don.

Violence has been raging exclusively in Democrat-controlled cities for months now, not because of Donald Trump, but because of left-wing agitators propped up by left-wing lawmakers and fomented by left-wing media. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --