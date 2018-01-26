Don Jr. Torches Wasserman Schultz For Dismissing The $1,000 Tax Bonus (VIDEO)

Donald Trump Jr. made sure that Thursday was a very bad day for Democrats and their anti-GOP tax cuts messaging.

In an appearance with Nancy Pelosi, Debbie Wasserman Schultz claimed Thursday that $1,000 bonuses each month for American families as a result of the GOP tax cut doesn’t “go far for anyone.”

The President’s son hit Wasserman Schultz where it really hurt, citing the ongoing investigation into her shady IT staffers, the Awan brothers. Imran Awan was caught fleeing the country with bags of cash after the FBI opened an investigation into his illicit activities while working for Wasserman Schultz.- READ MORE

On Friday night, Donald Trump Jr. slammed the media for their lack of coverage for the top secret memo that’s been circulating in Congress.

For roughly the past 24 hours, #ReleaseTheMemo has dominated social media as a call for transparency regarding a memo that reportedly has revealing information about the ongoing Russia investigation and the DOJ’s handling of the probe.

Don Jr. found the rumors about the memo “troubling.”

“Obviously, this has been a witch hunt, probably the greatest since the Salem witch trials,” Don Jr. said of the Russia probe. “The interesting thing about it is the only collusion, the only shadiness, the only thing that has been discovered is what the prior administration, the DNC, and all of them have done.” – Watch the latest video at <a href=”//video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a> READ MORE

The Trump administration is opening up restrictions on oil drilling on America’s east and west coast in the face of great protest, especially from Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

Trump’s five-year originally proposed to open 90 percent of the nation’s offshore reserves to potential oil exploration. The administration billed the move as energy expansion for the country.

The committee Schiff leads has become prone to rampant leaks. One of the biggest leaks from recent days involved the leaking of damaging information on the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, which was eventually found to be flawed misinformation. Many in the media openly speculate that Schiff is the source of the leaks. – READ MORE