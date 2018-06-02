True Pundit

Business Politics

Don Jr. Nails The Economy Under Trump In Just One Photo

Posted on by
Share:

Donald Trump Jr. put to rest any doubt that the economy under President Donald Trump is putting people back to work.

“Just sayin… Jobs Jobs Jobs #economy #job #manufacturing #maga,” Trump Jr. captioned his post on Instagram Friday, along with a 2018 graphic from Bloomberg Finance showing a sharp increase of jobs in the U.S. manufacturing sector since Trump was elected.

Just sayin… Jobs Jobs Jobs #economy #job #manufacturing #maga

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

“Unemployment down to 3.8% after U.S. beats jobs expectations. The economy & job #s keep getting better. Haters gonna hate but no one can question that @realDonaldTrump’s policies are working. Think these trends would continue if Nancy Pelosi was in charge,” Trump tweeted, along with a link to a report that the “US added 223,000 jobs in May.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Don Jr. Nails The Economy Under Trump In Just One Snap [PHOTOS]
Don Jr. Nails The Economy Under Trump In Just One Snap [PHOTOS]

'Just sayin...'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: