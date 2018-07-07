Don Jr. Has A Perfect Solution For The Teenager Who Had His MAGA Hat Stolen

Donald Trump Jr. has a perfect solution to a sad story involving Texan Hunter Richard, 16, who wore a Make America Great Again hat to a local Whataburger restaurant and was assaulted for it.

Richard was peacefully sitting at his local burger shop when Kino Jimenez, 30, walked up to the teen, ripped off his MAGA hat and threw a drink in his face.

“This is gonna go right in my f**king fireplace, b*tch,” Jimenez yelled, referring to the hat. “You ain’t supporting s**t, n*****.” The vulgar assault and act of hatred went viral and Jimenez has since lost his job over the incident.

If someone can get me this young man’s information I’ll get him a new #maga hat… SIGNED by #potus!!! https://t.co/zHBz4gKpkf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2018

The president’s son, Don Jr. came to the defense of the young man, calling the act “disgusting and a disgrace,” and continuing, “No one should feel unsafe supporting their President Donald Trump or # MAGA agenda.” – READ MORE

