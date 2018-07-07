True Pundit

Politics

Don Jr. Has A Perfect Solution For The Teenager Who Had His MAGA Hat Stolen

Posted on by
Share:

Donald Trump Jr. has a perfect solution to a sad story involving Texan Hunter Richard, 16, who wore a Make America Great Again hat to a local Whataburger restaurant and was assaulted for it.

Richard was peacefully sitting at his local burger shop when Kino Jimenez, 30, walked up to the teen, ripped off his MAGA hat and threw a drink in his face.

“This is gonna go right in my f**king fireplace, b*tch,” Jimenez yelled, referring to the hat. “You ain’t supporting s**t, n*****.” The vulgar assault and act of hatred went viral and Jimenez has since lost his job over the incident.

The president’s son, Don Jr. came to the defense of the young man, calling the act “disgusting and a disgrace,” and continuing, “No one should feel unsafe supporting their President Donald Trump or #MAGA agenda.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Don Jr. Has A Perfect Solution For The Teenager Who Had His MAGA Hat Stolen
Don Jr. Has A Perfect Solution For The Teenager Who Had His MAGA Hat Stolen

“Imagine someone did this to an Obama supporter?!?!”

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: