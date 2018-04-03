True Pundit

Don Jr Attacks Democrats, Takes Remarkably Blunt Public Stand on 2nd Amendment

Posted on
Donald Trump Jr had a few choice words Monday when it came to Democratic leaders and their call to end Second Amendment rights.

In a post on Twitter, the president’s son said Democrats have always had a goal to take away the rights of American citizens and that they would do it “piece by piece.”

The post had been in response to a tweet from Democratic National Committee vice chair Karen Carter Peterson, who said the right to bear arms should be taken away from lawfully abiding citizens.

“Repeal the Second Amendment,” Peterson tweeted. – READ MORE

'Remember, this was and will always be their goal.'
The Western Journal The Western Journal
Share: