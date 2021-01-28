‘Domestic Enemies’: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Brennan, Schiff, Big Tech Oligarchs Greater Threat To U.S. Than Capitol Rioters

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) claimed Tuesday that former CIA Director John O. Brennan, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and the oligarchs of Silicon Valley pose an even greater threat to American liberty than the rioters who stormed the Capitol earlier this month.

“The mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard said in a video to Twitter.

“But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs, and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies, and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol,” Gabbard continued.

… trying to undermine our constitutionally-protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style “surveillance” are also domestic enemies—and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob which stormed the capitol. … — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 26, 2021

Gabbard went on to play a recent clip of Brennan in which he said that Biden nominees “are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can” on activities that he compared to “insurgency movements” in other parts of the world. He also lumped together “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians,” into what he described as “an unholy alliance.”- READ MORE

