Dolphins Owner Removed From NFL ‘Social Justice’ Committee After Hosting Trump Fundraiser

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been pressured to step down from the NFL’s “social justice” committee, former defensive end Chris Long revealed during a Sports Illustrated interview this week

“We just removed, or got Stephen Ross to agree to be off a working group,” Long said, boasting of the committee’s accomplishments and autonomous nature.

“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts at RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality),” a Dolphins spokesperson said in a statement, according to Bleacher Report. “He believes in and is still fully committed to the work that has been done by the group and will always be a passionate supporter and tireless advocate for social justice causes, the fight for equal rights and education.”

Ross was hit with major left-wing backlash earlier this month after he hosted a fundraiser for President Donald Trump. As noted by The Daily Wire, there were calls to boycott Equinox gym and SoulCycle; Ross serves as CEO and majority owner of the brands’ parent company The Related Companies. Now, it appears, the billionaire’s political activism for Trump sparked his removal from the NFL Social Justice Initiative, too. – READ MORE