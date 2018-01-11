Dolly Parton Will Rename ‘Dixie Stampede’ Over ‘Cultural Concerns’

Country music star Dolly Parton is changing the name of her famed “Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede” dinner show in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to just “Dolly Parton’s Stampede” — a move Parton says was motivated by “cultural” concerns.

The attraction, which has several locations, features a full “Smokey Mountains-style” show which guests can watch while treated to an authentic Appalachian meal. The show itself is described as a comedic take on the differences between the North and the South, set amid the era of the American Civil War.

If it sounds a little “politically incorrect,” that’s because it is, and the show’s producers say the musical numbers and comedic skits are all in jest. But, of course, someone was bound to be offended, and for Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede, that person happened to be a well-known writer for the left-leaning news site Slate, who excoriated the show’s “casual racism” in a piece last summer.

Alsha Harris called the show “a lily-white kitsch extravaganza that play-acts the Civil War but never once mentions slavery. Instead, it romanticizes the old South, with generous portions of both corn on the cob and Southern belles festooned in Christmas lights.” – READ MORE

A statue of a Confederate soldier that stood high atop a Georgia cemetery was severely vandalized—with the statue’s hands and rifle cut off and its face bashed in.

Someone or a group of people entered Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Wednesday before damaging the monument, which was built in 1887.

“It looked like it was surgically cut,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich told the Rome News-Tribune. “It’s just super disappointing that somebody would go to that much trouble to get up there, put a ladder up or whatever to reach it.”

Cemetery Director Stan Rogers estimated the value of the damages at $200,000, the newspaper reported. – READ MORE

