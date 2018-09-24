Politics Security
DOJ’s Rosenstein Just Resigned: Report
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has verbally resigned to Chief of Staff John Kelly in anticipation of being fired by President Trump, according to a source with direct knowledge.
Per a source close to Rosenstein: “He’s expecting to be fired,” so plans to step down.
Axios is reporting the resignation.
Rosenstein reportedly prepped to wear a wire to record Trump and also plotted to remove him from office, according to news that broke late last week.
This story is breaking and developing.