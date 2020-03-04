DOJ Will Revoke Citizenship From Immigrants Who Failed To Disclose Previous Convictions

The Department of Justice is setting up a dedicated unit to investigating a specific type of immigration fraud that relates to naturalized citizens who had lied on their applications by leaving out prior criminal convictions.

John Bash, U.S. attorney for the western district of Texas, announced the new unit on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program.

“This new unit addresses exactly the kind of people you were just talking about – people who molest children, terrorists. We’ve stood up a unit of 20-30 attorneys who are going to work civil de-naturalization cases, and what those cases are, is when someone lies in the process of trying to get naturalized to be a citizen, usually about their criminal past, but they nevertheless obtain citizenship, we can then actually go in after the fact and strip them of citizenship so long as a judge agrees,” Bash said. “And we’ve been doing that, we’ve stepped that up 200% in the last three years, but it’s getting to the point where we get enough referrals that it’s time to stand up a standalone unit, and so we have 20-30 lawyers dedicated to bring justice to victims of child molestation and to victims of terrorism, war crimes, and so forth.”

Ingraham then displayed a tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that claimed the Trump administration was going after American citizens and taking away their citizenship. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --