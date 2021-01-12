DoJ Warns Pro-Trump Mob May Have Stolen National Secrets When They Ransacked House Offices

The Department of Justice warns that pro-Trump rioters who swept past police and ran amok inside the Capitol on Wednesday may have stolen national security secrets from House offices.

When thousands of supporters of President Trump amassed at barricades outside the building in Washington, D.C., Capitol Police were badly outnumbered. As protesters stormed by, many officers remained at the barricades to hold the line, leaving the interior of the Capitol largely unguarded.

Social media soon exploded with pictures of rioters at the desks of high-ranking members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There, they reportedly had access to classified documents, computers, and phones.

“Items, electronic items were stolen from senators’ offices, documents and … we have to identify what was done to mitigate that,” said Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, according to the Daily Mail.

“The prosecutor said an investigation could take ‘several days to flesh out exactly what happened, what was stolen, what wasn’t.’” – READ MORE

