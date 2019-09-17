DOJ uses Democrats’ impeachment confusion against them in court

The Justice Department, in new court filings, sought to block congressional Democrats’ bid for secret grand jury material from the Robert Mueller investigation by citing the confusion inside the caucus over whether or not they’re pursuing an “impeachment investigation.”

In the Friday court filing, the DOJ argued that the House Judiciary Committee clearly is not.

“The committee’s own description of its investigation makes clear that it is too far removed from any potential judicial proceeding to qualify,” the DOJ said.

After muddled messaging on the matter, committee Democrats last week argued that they are leading an impeachment investigation, as the panel took its first formal vote establishing the procedures for those proceedings and hearings.

The lawmakers, in a related case in court, are seeking the release of secret grand jury material from Mueller's investigation. A small percentage of the report remains redacted, as grand jury material must remain secret according to the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, with narrow exceptions. But in a recent court filing, the committee claimed their investigation of Trump's possible wrongdoing falls under the exception for judicial proceedings, including impeachment proceedings.