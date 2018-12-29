DOJ Sued for Allegedly Ignoring FOIA Request About Mueller’s Security Costs

A conservative watchdog group on Thursday sued the Department of Justice (DOJ) for failing to disclose the security costs of the special counsel team investigating the 2016 campaign activities of President Donald Trump.

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group based in Washington, D.C., filed the lawsuit in its ongoing efforts to get records related to the security detail for special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Mueller team has been investigating the president over allegations that he or his associates colluded with Russian interests to sway the results of the presidential election of 2016.

“The Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s [team] continue to operate as if they are above the law,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“The American people have a right to know how much taxpayer money is being thrown at Mueller’s massive investigation. Judicial Watch has never before seen this level of secrecy surrounding the operation of a special or independent counsel.”- READ MORE