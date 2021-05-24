DOJ Seizes $90K, Charges BLM Agitator Who ‘Stormed Capitol’ And Sold The Footage

US authorities have seized approximately $90,000 from a far-left BLM organizer who ‘stormed the capitol’ right alongside Trump supporters and sold footage he took of US Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt being shot dead by a Capitol Police Officer.

John Earle Sullivan of Provo, Utah, was also hit with additional criminal charges and now faces a total of eight criminal counts, including weapons charges, according to Reuters. Sullivan is one of more than 440 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection’ in which Trump supporters who rejected the outcome of the 2020 US election stormed the Capitol with the full support of several Capitol Police officers – some of whom took selfies with the protesters.

After breaking into the Capitol through an open window, Sullivan was heard encouraging protesters to climb a wall to gain entrance.

During one conversation with others while inside, Sullivan said, “We gotta get this burned.” At other times, he said, among other things, “it’s our house ” and “we are getting this .”– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --