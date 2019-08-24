DOJ Says Psychologist Removed Jeffrey Epstein From Suicide Watch

The Justice Department acknowledges that a psychologist working in the New York federal detention center where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was held had approved his removal from a suicide watch list prior to his death.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell on August 10 in the the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was being held pending trial on sex trafficking charges. A subsequent autopsy determined that he had hanged himself.

In July he had been found unconscious on the floor of his cell, prompting the suicide-watch measures.

In a three-page letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to the leaders of the House Judiciary Committee, Boyd confirmed that Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after the July incident.

“Mr. Epstein was later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted,” Boyd wrote. – READ MORE