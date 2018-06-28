DOJ Springs a Leak: Rosenstein Blasts GOP Congressmen; “They’re Pieces of Sh*t”

Deputy Attorney General might want to plug the leaks in his own office before he keeps trumpeting how he is reforming the corrupt FBI.

A high-ranking Justice Department official with a pristine record of divulging Intel gems now says Rosenstein privately fumes at the likes of Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes, Mark Meadows and other GOP Congressman who have been relentlessly pressuring Rosenstein to produce internal documents related to many facets of FBI corruption.

“Rosenstein and his people have no respect for Congress, especially GOP,” the Justice source confirmed. “Most of the GOP go along quietly because they know Rosenstein will target them privately if they speak out against the DOJ or stay in his face about an issue.”

Apparently common insider knowledge in The Swamp.

During a recent internal exchange, a perturbed Rosenstein aired his frustration with Jordan and Nunes in particular but collectively framed his disdain for all GOP House members who have made demands on Rosenstein to turn over troves of documents: “They’re pieces of shit,” Rosenstein said, according to a well-placed DOJ official.

Subpoena the emails and texts of high-ranking DOJ officials, one source stressed to GOP Congress members. “You would be floored.”

That revelation is significant. The source said Rosenstein’s feelings are echoed throughout the Justice Department. But that attitude matched his tone and demanor on Thursday.

Rosenstein does not respond well to pressure, based on his behavior at Thursday’s House Oversight showdown with Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. CNBC reports:

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Thursday rejected Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy’s call to abruptly end special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Gowdy, who is chairman of the House Oversight Committee, made the remarks to Rosenstein during a hearing on the Justice Department inspector general’s report into the federal probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The report found numerous examples of agent misconduct.

But Gowdy focused on the special counsel, which he said was being used by congressional Democrats as a fundraising tool. He admonished Rosenstein: “Whatever you got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart.”

Rosenstein tried to keep his cool as Jordan continuously interrupted his answers, prompting some Democrats in the room to call for Jordan to allow Rosenstein a chance to respond.

“Sir, I certainly hope that your colleagues are not under that impression. It is not accurate sir,” said Rosenstein before being interrupted by Jordan.

“It is accurate,” Jordan shot back. “We’ve caught you hiding information.”

Rosenstein seemed to grow more frustrated by the minute with Jordan’s line of questioning, denouncing the congressman’s accusations as personal attacks.

“But your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong,” he finally declared at one point in the exchange.

The fiery back-and-forth between the two men continued as Jordan argued that key information was redacted from Justice Department records, a fact he cited as evidence that Rosenstein was withholding information.

Where in the hell is Jeff Sessions?

