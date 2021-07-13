DOJ Retracts Claim It Seized ‘Fully Constructed’ Lego Set From Accused Capitol Rioter

The Department of Justice has retracted its claim that it seized a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” from an accused Jan. 6 Capitol breacher.

In an memorandum asking a court to order Robert Morss be held pending trial, prosecutors claimed that law enforcement officials “recover a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set” while arresting the defendant.

But in a supplemental motion, authorities said that they erred in conveying that claim.

“Please note that after a review of the photographs from the search, there appears to have been a miscommunication and that statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search, as pictured below,” they wrote.

A lawyer representing Morss didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

Morss is in custody on charges including civil disorder and violent entry of a building on Capitol grounds.- READ MORE

