DOJ Prosecutor: Comey, McCabe, Lynch, Yates Waged Stealth Plot to Destroy Trump

Since at least July 2016, the upper echelon of the FBI and the Department of Justice began a stealth operation—with the complicity if not instigation of President Obama—to taint and destroy Candidate Trump with a concocted “Russia collusion” narrative.

Michael Horowitz, the Inspector General of the Department of Justice, has been running a little-watched parallel investigation that is already producing results—when he is not manipulated or overborn by Robert Mueller. His name is not familiar to most Americans, but Mr. Horowitz has played an important role since President Obama named him Inspector General (IG) for the Department of Justice in 2012.

Has Mr. Horowitz found any evidence Sally Yates and Loretta Lynch were also complicit? That would explain why Ms. Yates barred him access to a National Security Division that was scheming with the FBI.

Who else in the Department of Justice and the FBI were conspiring with them to try to prevent President Trump’s election and then create a scenario or manufacture evidence to promote his impeachment? What about the head of the National Security Division within DOJ—John Carlin? What role did he play in all of this? And what about the FBI’s Counter-Intelligence Chief—Bill Priestap, whom Comey blamed for his own failure to make the legally required report to Congress of the FBI’s illicit FISA-related activities.

Mr. Horowitz already deserves kudos for trying to do his job at the Justice Department and obtain information from the administration that appointed him. Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch stymied his efforts at every turn. Their defiance of his Congressionally-mandated duties was so egregious he and 46 other IGs wrote a letter to Congress complaining of the Obama administration’s obstruction.

