DOJ Official Did Not Inform Ethics Officials About Wife’s Payments From Fusion GPS

As discovered in documents procured by The Daily Caller News Foundation, Bruce Ohr, the former associate deputy attorney general at the Department of Justice, did not reveal that Fusion GPS, which compiled opposition research on Donald Trump that Ohr brought to the FBI, was paying his wife Nellie. Ohr did not get a conflict of interest waiver from his superiors at the Justice Department.

Fusion GPS had been hired by the Democratic National Committee to collate information damaging to Trump and to circulate it. As The Daily Caller writes of the Fusion GPS dossier:

The DOJ used it to obtain a warrant to wiretap a Trump adviser, but didn’t disclose to the judge that the DNC and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign had funded the research and that Ohr had a financial relationship with the firm that performed it — which could be, it turns out, because Ohr doesn’t appear to have told his supervisors. – READ MORE

