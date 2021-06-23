DOJ Nominee Worked with Hunter Biden at Law Firm Tied To Ukrainian Energy Giant

Joe Biden’s nominee for a top Justice Department position worked alongside Hunter Biden at a prominent law firm that represented Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop show.

Hampton Dellinger, who President Biden nominated on Friday to lead the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy, worked on the Crisis Management and Government Response team at Boies Schiller Flexner, an international law firm where Biden served as counsel. Emails from Biden’s laptop show he worked closely with lawyers on Boies Schiller Flexner’s crisis management team. He referred Burisma Holdings to the crisis unit as a client in April 2014. Biden’s laptop emails also indicate he attended a private dinner party with Dellinger and several other Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers in March 2014.

The link could pose a potential conflict of interest as the Justice Department is investigating Hunter Biden over his tax affairs and foreign business dealings. Federal prosecutors are also reportedly investigating whether a Democratic consulting firm that worked closely with Biden illegally lobbied for Burisma. While Dellinger would likely not oversee the criminal investigations if confirmed as chief of the Office of Legal Policy, previous leaders of the policy office have moved on to other jobs at the agency that perform criminal oversight.

Dellinger’s work at Boies Schiller Flexner is likely to come up during his Senate confirmation process, says a former chief investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Senators should want to learn more about Mr. Dellinger’s interactions with Hunter Biden,” Jason Foster told the Washington Free Beacon. “Senators are likely to question Mr. Dellinger on what he knew about his firm’s dealings with Biden and Burisma at the time.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --